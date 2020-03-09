J.Crew takes 40% off your purchase with deals from just $14, today only

Today only, J.Crew is offering 40% off your purchase with code 23HOURS at checkout. This is a great way to update your wardrobe with deals on tops, jeans, pants, shoes, and much more. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the 484 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans are a must-have for $71. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $118. Its dark wash is very flattering and can easily be dressed up or down. I also love that you can easily roll the hem for a fashionable look. This is a great pair of denim to take with you when traveling, commuting, or walking due to its stretch material that promotes comfort. Also, be sure to pair them with the New Balance for J.Crew Sneakers that are marked down to $60. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!