This coupon code saves you 50% on a dual-function knife sharpener, now $7.50

Priority Chef (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Knife Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Blades at $7.47 Prime shipped when you use the code R2YGXOQV at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of $15, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Something that’s never fun is trying to use a dull knife when cutting steak, making a pizza, or doing anything else in the kitchen. This sharpener makes it a super simple task to keep knives just like they came from the factory. It works on both straight and serrated edges, making it a multi-function addition to your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? This sharpener from Smith’s on Amazon is under $4 Prime shipped. It’s designed more for straight blades instead of serrated, so do keep that in mind.
Want something more high-tech? Well, Bubba’s electric fillet knife is on sale for under $100 right now, which saves you $20 from its regular going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.
Priority Chef Knife Sharpener features:
- Forget the other sharpeners. If you’re looking for a high-quality, reliable sharpening tool, this is the best system in the market today. This product will keep any straight edge steel knives constantly sharp. Your kitchen shouldn’t be without it!
- With its 2-stage sharpening system, you can polish your blades to razor-sharpness. This product is also designed for comfort. The non-slip cushion at its bottom offers a more vibrator base while its ergonomic handle provides a comfortable, easy grip. It’s the perfect complement in most kitchens!
- This product is easy to use. Simply position the dull blade on the sharpening slot and enjoy razor-sharpness in just seconds. It’s also safe to use and works for all types of blades, including high-quality, “hard” steel blades.
