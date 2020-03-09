This coupon code saves you 50% on a dual-function knife sharpener, now $7.50

Priority Chef (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Knife Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Blades at $7.47 Prime shipped when you use the code R2YGXOQV at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of $15, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Something that’s never fun is trying to use a dull knife when cutting steak, making a pizza, or doing anything else in the kitchen. This sharpener makes it a super simple task to keep knives just like they came from the factory. It works on both straight and serrated edges, making it a multi-function addition to your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? This sharpener from Smith’s on Amazon is under $4 Prime shipped. It’s designed more for straight blades instead of serrated, so do keep that in mind.

Want something more high-tech? Well, Bubba’s electric fillet knife is on sale for under $100 right now, which saves you $20 from its regular going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Priority Chef Knife Sharpener features:

Forget the other sharpeners. If you’re looking for a high-quality, reliable sharpening tool, this is the best system in the market today. This product will keep any straight edge steel knives constantly sharp. Your kitchen shouldn’t be without it!

With its 2-stage sharpening system, you can polish your blades to razor-sharpness. This product is also designed for comfort. The non-slip cushion at its bottom offers a more vibrator base while its ergonomic handle provides a comfortable, easy grip. It’s the perfect complement in most kitchens!

This product is easy to use. Simply position the dull blade on the sharpening slot and enjoy razor-sharpness in just seconds. It’s also safe to use and works for all types of blades, including high-quality, “hard” steel blades.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!