LEGO’s San Francisco Skyline kit drops to $40 at Amazon, more from $24

- Mar. 9th 2020 3:12 pm ET

Amazon offers the LEGO Architecture San Francisco Skyline for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $1 under our previous mention, and returns to the Amazon all-time low. Assembled out of 629-bricks, this kit stacks up to an 11-inch long model depicting various landmarks in San Francisco. As always with the Architecture line, you’ll find plenty of details and excellent parts usage. In this case, the kit includes miniature recreations of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Salesforce Tower, and a few other iconic locations. We said it “encompasses the usual detail and display-worthiness that LEGO is known for” in our hands-on reviewHead below for more discounted sets from $24.

We’re also still tracking the biggest batch of LEGO discounts this year, with a variety of 2020’s latest kits on sale from $12. So be sure to hit up the sale for more deals before heading below.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

This morning, we just got a first look at LEGO’s newest Star Wars kits, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Empire Strikes Back with a Boba Fett and Stormtrooper helmet. And for more Architecture action, check out our review of LEGO’s Dubai Skyline.

LEGO San Francisco Skyline Kit features:

Recreate the magnificence of San Francisco architecture with this awesome 21043 LEGO Architecture San Francisco Skyline Collection model. This LEGO brick collectible features a selection of the city’s iconic attractions and landmarks, including the famous “painted ladies” buildings, 555 California Street, the Transamerica Pyramid, Salesforce Tower, Coit Tower, Fort Point, Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
