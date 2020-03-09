For two days only, Nike is having a Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off select items with promo code POWERUP at checkout. Score great deals on popular shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes that are on sale for $97 and originally were priced at $180. These shoes are great for spring running or training and its sock-like fit promotes support. Plus, it features hundreds of tiny beads throughout the base of the shoe to give you a springy step. You can choose from an array of color options as well as a women’s style that’s also marked down to $96. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire Nike Flash Sale here.

Another standout from the Nike Flash Sale is the men’s Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Running Shoes that are marked down to $126. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. This style features a curved base to help keep you quick on your feet and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They also feature featherlight material, which won’t weigh you down during your runs.

However, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Zoom Gravity Running Shoes are very similar and they’re also on sale for just $63 and originally were priced at $90. This option also features superior traction, which is great for spring weather.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Columbia’s Web Specials that are offering up to 60% off original prices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!