Send one HDMI source to eight TVs with this 1-to-8 splitter: $47 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Orei 8-Port Powered HDMI Splitter (HD-108) for $46.80 shipped. Down from its list price of $60, other similar 1-to-8 splitters are at least that much on Amazon and this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have multiple TVs that you want to feed the same content to (like a big game, movie, or something similar,) this splitter is perfect for you. It takes a single 1080p HDMI input and sends it to eight different destinations over HDMI, allowing you to easily duplicate from one content source. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.

More than likely, an HDMI switcher is what you’d want over an HDMI splitter. The difference is a switcher takes multiple inputs and sends them out over a single HDMI cable to one TV. This is great if your TV didn’t ship with enough HDMI hookups for all of your items. Well, this 5-to-1 HDMI switcher supports up to 4K resolution and is under $30 shipped. Now, it only has five inputs compared to today’s lead deal with eight outputs, so do keep that in mind.

However, this adapter supports either 2-to-1 or 1-to-2 setups over HDMI. That’s right, it’s both a splitter and switcher, meaning it can act in whichever method you need at the moment. available for $10 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy if you’ve ever needed to duplicate an HDMI source or add an extra port to your setup.

Orei HDMI Splitter features:

Splits full HD 1080p Hdmi signal to 8 HDMI displays completely, has the ability of buffering and amplifying.

Plug -and-play. Connects eight HDMI TVs at the same time to the same video source. It will output the same resolution to all displays

Recommended cable length to be no more than 30 feet to get the optimal picture quality. And longevity of the product.

