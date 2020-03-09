Send one HDMI source to eight TVs with this 1-to-8 splitter: $47 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Orei 8-Port Powered HDMI Splitter (HD-108) for $46.80 shipped. Down from its list price of $60, other similar 1-to-8 splitters are at least that much on Amazon and this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have multiple TVs that you want to feed the same content to (like a big game, movie, or something similar,) this splitter is perfect for you. It takes a single 1080p HDMI input and sends it to eight different destinations over HDMI, allowing you to easily duplicate from one content source. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.
More than likely, an HDMI switcher is what you’d want over an HDMI splitter. The difference is a switcher takes multiple inputs and sends them out over a single HDMI cable to one TV. This is great if your TV didn’t ship with enough HDMI hookups for all of your items. Well, this 5-to-1 HDMI switcher supports up to 4K resolution and is under $30 shipped. Now, it only has five inputs compared to today’s lead deal with eight outputs, so do keep that in mind.
However, this adapter supports either 2-to-1 or 1-to-2 setups over HDMI. That’s right, it’s both a splitter and switcher, meaning it can act in whichever method you need at the moment. available for $10 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy if you’ve ever needed to duplicate an HDMI source or add an extra port to your setup.
Orei HDMI Splitter features:
- Splits full HD 1080p Hdmi signal to 8 HDMI displays completely, has the ability of buffering and amplifying.
- Plug -and-play. Connects eight HDMI TVs at the same time to the same video source. It will output the same resolution to all displays
- Recommended cable length to be no more than 30 feet to get the optimal picture quality. And longevity of the product.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!