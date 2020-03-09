Bring home a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console today at $100 off

Woot is now offering The Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $299.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $400, and still fetches as much from Best Buy, there are third-party sellers at Walmart and Amazon starting at $330 or so right now. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. This is a brand new 4K and HDR-ready PS4 Pro that comes with all the usuals including the DualShock 4 controller, an HDMI cable, and everything else you need to get going. More details below.

Unless you plan on jumping on PlayStation 5 at launch later this year, a new PS4 Pro might be the best shot at future-proofing a setup until you do. It already looks like PS5 will land in and around the $470 range, and Sony’s current generation high-end machine might be the most powerful way to hold you over until the prices start to drop on its upcoming machine.

There are hundreds of PS4 games on sale via PSN right now to fill up your new machine as well as even more in today’s roundup. You’ll need a PS plus membership to score the lowest possible prices in the current PSN promotion, fortunately they are still on sale from $38 right here. We also have the HORI PS4 Fighting Commander controller at an all-time low while Sony DualShock 4s are down at $35 on eBay (Reg. $45+).

The highly-anticipated Ghost of Tsushima has a firm release date and here’s everything we know about the new Star Wars Project Maverick game.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way

4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV

More HD Power: Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro

HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and life like range of colors

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!