PowerA Stealth 2-Tone Switch Lite Case Kit hits all-time low at $10 (33% off)

- Mar. 9th 2020 11:18 am ET

Amazon is offering the PowerA Stealth Two-Tone Case Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite at $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s deal is 33% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring a two-tone yellow and turquoise exterior with grey accents, this case will match with just about Switch Lite model (still on sale for $183) out there, other than the new coral color anyway. This officially licensed case has a zippered soft outer shell with a felt lining on the inside and a built-in play stand. It also ships with a 2-year warranty, screen protector (applicator included), and a microfiber cleaning cloth. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Well under the price of the official Nintendo case at $20 and HORI’s Slim Tough Push at $17, today’s deal is one of the most affordable Switch Lite cases out there. This 3-pack of Switch Lite screen protectors is only a few bucks less and it doesn’t even include a case. But be sure to check out the new cases from HORI’s Animal Crossing New Horizons line and our Nintendo Switch Lite review while you’re at it.

Tomorrow is Mario Day 2020, but the deals have already gone live at all major retailers. You’ll find all of the details on those right here including deep price drops on Super Mario Maker 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World, among others. And we have even more standard model Nintendo Switch accessories starting from $5 in our previous roundup.

PowerA Stealth Two-Tone Switch Lite Case Kit:

  • Zippered soft outer shell precisely fits Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Kit includes screen protector with applicator, and microfiber cleaning cloth
  • Internal felt lining with built in play Stand – pair with a POWER A enhanced wireless Controller to use play-stand.
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty

