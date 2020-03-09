Ralph Lauren updates your wardrobe with 30% off select denim, tops, and more

Ralph Lauren takes 30% off select styles of denim, sweaters, tops, pants, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. Now is a perfect time to update your denim for a new season and the men’s Sullivan Slim Selvedge Jeans are on sale for $118. For comparison, this style was originally were priced at $168. These jeans are sure to polish any look with a slim fit and dark wash that can easily be dressed up or down. They’re also infused with stretch for added comfort and have a leather logo on the back pocket that adds a pop of style. Find the rest of our top picks from Ralph Lauren below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Washable Cashmere Sweater $161 (Orig. $288)
- Tussah Silk Half-Zip Sweater $132 (Orig. $188)
- Sullivan Slim Selvedge Jean $118 (Orig. $168)
- Varick Slim Straight Jean $63 (Orig. $90)
- Cotton Blend Fleece Pants $69 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chunky Cashmere Turtleneck $126 (Orig. $398)
- Tompskin Skinny Jeans $104 (Orig. $148)
- Estate Jeans $31 (Orig. $100)
- Cold Shoulder Twill Jumpsuit $186 (Orig. $265)
- Avery Boyfriend Jeans $70 (Orig. $240)
- …and even more deals…
Also, be sure to check out Hautelook’s UGG Flash Event that’s offering up to 60% off boots, slippers, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!