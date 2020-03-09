Amazon is offering the Samsonite Modern Utility Backpack for $62.99 shipped. That’s $17+ off the typical rate and is within $7 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you own a 12- or 16-inch MacBook, this backpack is ready to tote any option sold by Apple for nearly 10 years. You’ll also find room for an iPad, paving the way for you to carry two top-tier Apple devices. This backpack features a water-resistant bottom and is comprised of materials that wield “exceptional tear strength.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another backpack worth considering is Cocoon Slim for $45. This has been my go-to for several years now. It handily accommodates a 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. My favorite feature by far is that unzipping its front pocket unveils a full GRID-IT! organizer that’s perfect for organizing a plethora of small accessories.

If you choose Samsonite or decide to stick with what you’ve got, you can add Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer at $11 to achieve the best of both worlds. This specific offering measures 10.5- by 7.5-inches, providing ample space for battery packs, cables, and much more.

Peak Design fans should be aware that the company’s Everyday Messenger Bag is currently 44% off. This means you can nab your own for $100, making now a great time to snatch it up.

Samsonite Modern Utility Backpack features:

CONSTRUCTED of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant

RIPSTOP Extra strength fibers are interwoven into fabric at specific intervals to provide exceptional tear strength in a light weight material

LAPTOP COMPARTMENT is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!