It’s time to start the week off with some solid Mac and iOS app deals. From retro-style RPGs and colorful puzzlers to astronomy apps, password managers, virtual organizers, and relaxing sounds to put you to sleep at night, today’s best iOS price drops are now ready to go. Highlights include titles like Doom & Destiny Advanced, Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD, To Do List Organizer, Scalak, Sleep Sounds, Star Rover HD, and many more. Down below the fold you’ll find a complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tahrir App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Locker Pro – Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Amount – Unit Converter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iPhone/Apple TV: Star Rover – Stargazing Guide: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Star Rover HD – Night Sky Map: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: LocalCast for Chromecast: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Watch: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Watch: 20 Watch Games – Classic Pack: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scalak: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nizo: $4 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tie Right: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rollit – Photo Transfer App: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Treble Cat HD – Read Music: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro− Scrivener Writers: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Burly Men at Sea: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Color Folder Master: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: HazeOver • Distraction Dimmer: $2 (Reg. $6)

Doom & Destiny Advanced:

A Pastafarian cleric, a wizard, a barbarian and a chef enter a dungeon. It’s not a joke, it’s Doom & Destiny Advacend. Venture with the most nerdy anti-heroes of all times, face a crazy adventure, defeat a mad business man and save the universe, one fetch quest at a time. Embody 13 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 500+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets.

