Upgrade to UPS My Choice while it’s 50% off and take charge of your deliveries

UPS is offering its My Choice service for $19.99 for the year when you use the promo code CSLBBGPO7 at checkout. This is a discount of 50% and is a match for the sales that we normally see around the holidays. UPS My Choice offers the ability to reroute and reschedule your packages, get estimated and confirmed delivery timeframes, leave driver instructions, and more. It’s a must-have service if you receive lots of packages throughout the year, as it can really help you know when to be home so you can sign for that brand-new iPhone in September or new iPad after Apple’s potential refresh later this month. Learn more about the service here.

Another huge bonus for My Choice members is that you’ll get SurePost packages upgraded to UPS Ground at no additional charge. This is great if you often get these types of UPS packages delivered via USPS, as Ground deliveries offer estimated arrival times and other great features that SurePost just can’t match.

UPS My Choice features:

Planning for home deliveries just got easier. With UPS My Choice® for home service, you get up-to-date delivery notifications and can track multiple package statuses in a calendar view. Whether online or by mobile, we help you put your plans ahead of the package.

