Pair the WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive with your Xbox for $116 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is offering the WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for $115.99 shipped. That’s up to $34 off and is within $6 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This external drive is ready to store a plethora of games and features respectable 130MB/s performance. It comes comes with a 2-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, unlocking access to more than 100 games along with everything that Xbox Live Gold has in store. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Have a look at our video review to learn more.

If you can live without Xbox-specific branding and a bit less storage, check out Toshiba’s Canvio Advance 4TB Portable HDD for $81. Its white form-factor should blend nicely with Xbox One S while managing to further reduce expense by $35.

Looking for an option that is supports USB-C out of the box? Silicon Power’s 4TB USB-C HDD is still $25+ off and is built to keep water out as well as withstand 1,100-pounds of force.

WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive features:

Portable form factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go.

High-performance HDD in speeds up to 130MB/s** to optimize your console or PC gaming experience and drive your game.

Purpose-built for gamers based on WD_Black quality and reliability so you can play without limits.

