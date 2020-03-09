This Xbox stand has a fan and dual controller charger for $16 (Reg. $30+)

BuyDig is now offering the Deco Gear Xbox 3-in-1 Vertical Stand Cooling Fan with a dual controller charging station for $15.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40 at BuyDig, it sells for closer to $30 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and $3 under the Amazon all-time low. Compatible with Xbox One S and the high-end Xbox One X machines, this model combines a vertical stand with a cooling fan and a dual controller charger (batteries included) into one handy unit. You’ll also find some basic game slots (12 of them) on the right hand-side to neatly stack game boxes. Ratings are light but Deco Gear has plenty of highly-rated gaming accessories on Amazon. More details below.

All things considered, today’s combo charging unit is one of the more affordable options out there. You’ll be hard-pressed to find just a basic controller charger, never mind the stand and fan aspect, for less than $16. Even the single PowerA Charging Stand sells for $20 right now. You could opt for the PowerA Play & Charge Kit for Xbox One at under $15 to save slightly, but you won’t get all the extras here.

Speaking of Xbox, here are all the latest titles coming to Game Pass as well as March’s Games with Gold freebies and the brand new Xbox One ‘Phantom Magenta’ translucent controller. Today’s best Xbox game deals can be found in the usual place and all of the latest on Xbox Series X is right here.

Deco Gear Xbox 3-in-1 Vertical Stand Cooling Fan:

All-In-One Xbox Console Station for Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S will securely display your console vertically without the risk of falling. Use included spacer inserts for smaller One X and One S consoles.

Two charging docks rapidly charge your Xbox controllers simultaneously. LED Indicators let you know when a controller is actively charging and when finished. Charge times run between 2.5 to about 4 hours, depending on battery depletion.

