Feed the whole family from this 8-Qt. multi-cooker at $40 shipped (Reg. $80+)

- Mar. 10th 2020 8:38 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Insignia 8-Qt. Digital Multi Cooker (NS-MC80SS9) for $39.99 shipped. This is regularly listed at up to $120 at Best Buy, but we have seen it in the $80 range with today’s deal matching our previous mention and the best we can find. With 12, one-touch preset cooking programs (slow cook, rice, chicken, many more) and the 8-quart capacity, this model is equipped to take care of the whole family from a single pot. This stainless steel multi-cooker also houses a dishwasher-safe and non-stick pot along with a locking lid, keep warm function and a delay timer. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,900 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal is nearly $60 below the comparable 8-quart Instant Pot option and $20 under the price of the 6-quart Insignia model on Amazon. Needless to say, today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable 8-quart multi-cookers on the market. The next best option for less would be a basic slow cooker in the $25 range, just don’t expect to get as versatile a cooker with as many built-in meal programs.

For additional deals on kitchenware, DIY tools, household essentials, and more, swing by our constantly updated Home Goods Guide.

Insignia 8-Qt. Digital Multi Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule. Provides ample room for ingredients, so you can easily prepare large portions.

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

