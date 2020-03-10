Feed the whole family from this 8-Qt. multi-cooker at $40 shipped (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Insignia 8-Qt. Digital Multi Cooker (NS-MC80SS9) for $39.99 shipped. This is regularly listed at up to $120 at Best Buy, but we have seen it in the $80 range with today’s deal matching our previous mention and the best we can find. With 12, one-touch preset cooking programs (slow cook, rice, chicken, many more) and the 8-quart capacity, this model is equipped to take care of the whole family from a single pot. This stainless steel multi-cooker also houses a dishwasher-safe and non-stick pot along with a locking lid, keep warm function and a delay timer. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,900 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal is nearly $60 below the comparable 8-quart Instant Pot option and $20 under the price of the 6-quart Insignia model on Amazon. Needless to say, today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable 8-quart multi-cookers on the market. The next best option for less would be a basic slow cooker in the $25 range, just don’t expect to get as versatile a cooker with as many built-in meal programs.

Insignia 8-Qt. Digital Multi Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule. Provides ample room for ingredients, so you can easily prepare large portions.

