Score 1080p recordings plus pan/tilt features on this $21.50 camera (Reg. $50)

- Mar. 10th 2020 3:50 pm ET

0

Security ANNKE Technology (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Home Security Camera for $21.50 Prime shipped with the code RXIPEQVR at checkout. Down from its $50 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This camera offers 1080p recording with both pan-and-tilt which allows you to easily see what’s going on around your house from afar. Plus, it works with Amazon Echo and Alexa so you can check on the camera with simple voice commands. You’ll also net two-way audio so you can communicate with whoever is on the other side of the camera. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With some of your savings, grab this 64GB microSD card for around $13 Prime shipped to keep your recordings safe on. It allows you to keep recordings offline and safe should the Wi-Fi go out, which might be crucial should you live in an area that has spotty internet coverage.

If you don’t need 64GB of storage, this 32GB microSD card is just $7.50 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind it’ll only keep half the amount of recordings on it, which only gives you a few hours of video before it overwrites the oldest files.

ANNKE 1080p Home Security Camera features:

With the exceptional 2MP Full HD & 20 ft night vision, ANNKE smart WiFi home security camera delivers crystal-clear images both day and night, perfect for baby, elder, pet, nanny, homecare or intruder monitoring. The outstanding 350° pan & 100° tilt cover a wide-range areas with just a single IP camera. The built-in microphone & speaker in this WiFi indoor surveillance camera enable you to communicate with your family via your smartphone wherever and whenever. Have fun with you pets, or shout at the unwanted intruders and scare them off.

