Charge AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Watch on this dock for just $12 (Reg. $25+)

BEACOO (97% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Charging Stand for $12.24 Prime shipped with the code I5PKNR8B and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $26 regular going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. BEACOO’s charging dock can power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods so you never wake up to dead gear again. Just supply your own cables and it’s ready to use. Rated 3.9/5 stars from thousands.

Given how much you’re saving here, it pays to have some spare cables. You’ll need the official Lightning cord from Apple to properly use this dock, so why not grab a few spares at under $10 Prime shipped each.

For a more elegant design, check out the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe. It’s currently available at an Amazon low of $20, which is 50% off its regular price.

BEACOO iPhone Charging Stand features:

Put for Apple Watch in the highest position on the stand at a 45-degree angle to enable the nightstand mode so that you can easily read time and more;

Showcases your device for sturdy, hands-free interaction like Face Time or Skype, supporting for iPhone with different thickness of cases

Admirably-designed groove based on Airpods’ shape to perfectly fit for Airpods in a stable and elegant manner;

