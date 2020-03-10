Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Champion apparel, Clarks shoes, K-Cup Coffee, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Today only, save on Champion apparel up to 30% off at Amazon from $6
- Joe’s New Balance offers hundreds of styles of sneakers and running shoes under $40
- Eastbay’s Flash Sale offers 20% off sitewide including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more
- Reebok’s Friends & Family Sale takes 30% off regular-price and 50% off clearance
- Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale offers up to 50% off new styles from $38
Casual and Formalwear |
- Clarks takes extra 25% off all sale styles: Boots, sneakers, sandals, more
- Vineyard Vines Flash Sale takes up to 30% off popular styles for spring
- Old Navy takes 30% off your order with no code needed and deals from $5
- Banana Republic takes 40% off full-price styles with code BRSAVE at checkout
- Sperry Outlet has up to 50% off popular styles + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Feed the whole family from this 8-Qt. multi-cooker at $40 shipped (Reg. $80+)
- Design Within Reach semi-annual sale takes 15% off Herman Miller, more
- K-cup coffee pods from $9.50: Green Mountain, Donut Shop, more (Up to 45% off)
- Scotch-Brite makes an extra large surface lint roller that just dropped to $7
- Target’s Spring Essentials Beauty Box offers 7 top brand’s items from $7 shipped
