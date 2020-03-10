Canon’s AirPrint laser printer falls to a new low of $89 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the Canon imageCLASS Monochrome Laser Printer (LBP162dw) for $89 shipped. Down from its going rate of $199 at both Best Buy and B&H, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. I’m a huge fan of laser printers when it comes to basic printing tasks. Toner for laser printers costs far less than buying ink for an inkjet, meaning that you can easily run off entire term papers for a fraction of what it would usually run you. Plus, AirPrint support means it’s super easy to use this printer with any Apple device as the drivers are already on your machine. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

With your savings, why not pick up a pair of replacement cartridges? This 2-pack yields up to 8,000 pages of printing for around $63 shipped on Amazon. When you break it down, this is a fantastic deal when compared to what printing 8,000-pages would cost.

However, ditching laser printing entirely will save you big. This Canon Pixma Inkjet Printer is yours for $40 shipped on Amazon. Just keep in mind that ink cost substantially more for these types of printers.

Canon Laser Printer features:

Print beautiful images with this Canon imageCLASS laser printer. Designed for light office use, it has a compact design with high-capacity cartridges to reduce overall supply costs and fusing technologies for lower power consumption. This Canon imageCLASS laser printer also supports printing from mobile devices and cloud-based services, as well as network printing via a Wi-Fi connection.

