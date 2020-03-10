Coleman’s 60-quart rolling cooler is a spring break must: $24.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 60-quart Wheeled Cooler for $24.45 Prime shipped. Down from its regular going rate of around $40, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you have a day at the beach, afternoon on the lake, or a long car ride planned for spring break, a cooler is a must-have accessory for your trip. This cooler can hold 60-quarts worth of goods, which is plenty to keep you and your friends hydrated or fed throughout the day. Plus, it’s on wheels, which makes it super simple to transport, negating the age-old hassle of carrying a cooler around. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to grab these four ice packs. Just add water and freeze to enjoy the ability to keep your cooler cold without the hassle of adding ice and cleaning out the water once it melts. At under $20 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy.

Downsize to this 28-quart cooler from Coleman to save some cash. It’s available for under $22 Prime shipped, which saves you a few bucks when compared to today’s lead deal.

Coleman 60-quart Wheeled Cooler features:

Keep your food and drinks cold, and keep the fun going, for up to 4 days when you roll in with a Coleman 60 Quart Performance Wheeled Cooler. Large enough to hold 94 cans, you’ll have plenty of space for refreshments for a whole group of people. Whether you’re headed on an overnight camping trip, to a tailgate party, or across the ball field, the heavy-duty wheels and long, telescoping handle let you roll over almost any terrain with hardly any effort. Travelling is even easier because the telescoping handle locks into the extended position, so you can push or pull your cooler. The additional molded handles make it easy to lift your cooler in and out of the car or onto a picnic bench. Once you arrive, the Have-A-Seat lid will ensure you always have a place to sit and relax, and the cup holders molded into the lid will keep your cold drink close while you enjoy the day. When the fun is done, the EZ-Clean top wipes clean, and the leak-resistant drain makes it easy to empty any excess water, so you’re ready for your next fun adventure.

