Crosstour’s dual dash camera packs a built-in GPS: $56 (Reg. $80)

Crosstour America (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its GPS-enabled Dual Dash Camera for $55.99 shipped when you use the code FZEZNJ32 at checkout. This is down from its $80 list price and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked all-time. Having a dash camera in your vehicle can be the difference between you being given a wrongful ticket or proving your innocence. It also records the inside of your vehicle at the same time as the outside, which can be crucial to see those precious moments before a crash. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to grab this 32GB microSD card. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped and will be more than enough storage for your new dash camera. This is thanks to the fact that the dash cam deletes the oldest videos to make room for new ones as time goes on.

Unsure which dash camera to buy? Our roundup lists some of the best on the market and helps you make the right decision, so be sure to give it a look.

Crosstour GPS Dual dash Camera features:

1080P FHD. Inside lens: 720P. This car cam can record traffic conditions in front of your car and what is happening inside your car. Perfect for Uber drivers or people who wanna record both scenery and happy times with your families. You are able to choose 4 different real time display modes. The dash camera features built-in GPS module which helps record your driving track, speed, longitude and latitude data. All of these data can be seen in designated player. There is no need buy one extra expensive GPS module. We will send you the installation package of the player via Email if you buy it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!