Crosstour’s dual dash camera packs a built-in GPS: $56 (Reg. $80)

- Mar. 10th 2020 6:07 pm ET

0

Crosstour America (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its GPS-enabled Dual Dash Camera for $55.99 shipped when you use the code FZEZNJ32 at checkout. This is down from its $80 list price and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked all-time. Having a dash camera in your vehicle can be the difference between you being given a wrongful ticket or proving your innocence. It also records the inside of your vehicle at the same time as the outside, which can be crucial to see those precious moments before a crash. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to grab this 32GB microSD card. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped and will be more than enough storage for your new dash camera. This is thanks to the fact that the dash cam deletes the oldest videos to make room for new ones as time goes on.

Unsure which dash camera to buy? Our roundup lists some of the best on the market and helps you make the right decision, so be sure to give it a look.

Crosstour GPS Dual dash Camera features:

1080P FHD. Inside lens: 720P. This car cam can record traffic conditions in front of your car and what is happening inside your car. Perfect for Uber drivers or people who wanna record both scenery and happy times with your families. You are able to choose 4 different real time display modes. The dash camera features built-in GPS module which helps record your driving track, speed, longitude and latitude data. All of these data can be seen in designated player. There is no need buy one extra expensive GPS module. We will send you the installation package of the player via Email if you buy it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Crosstour

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide