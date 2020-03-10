Eastbay’s Flash Sale offers 20% off sitewide including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Update your workout gear during Eastbay’s lastest Flash Sale that takes 20% off sitewide with promo code WANT20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Shoes are on sale for $100, which is $80 off the original rate. These shoes are great for workouts and come in an array of color options. It also has a curved bottom that makes it easy to take quick movements and gives you a natural stride. Best of all, this style has a breathable knit material that will help you to stay cool throughout your workouts. Find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 $100 (Orig. $180)
- ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- adidas Ultraboost 19 Shoes $112 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 $96 (Orig. $150)
- Under Armour Hovr Apex $88 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit $128 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Epic Phantom React Flyknit $72 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 $112 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Air Bella TR 2 $44 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Zoom Fly 3 Rise $96 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that's offering an extra 30% off select shoes, apparel and accessories.
