Eastbay’s Flash Sale offers 20% off sitewide including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

- Mar. 10th 2020 11:32 am ET

Update your workout gear during Eastbay’s lastest Flash Sale that takes 20% off sitewide with promo code WANT20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Shoes are on sale for $100, which is $80 off the original rate. These shoes are great for workouts and come in an array of color options. It also has a curved bottom that makes it easy to take quick movements and gives you a natural stride. Best of all, this style has a breathable knit material that will help you to stay cool throughout your workouts. Find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off select shoes, apparel and accessories.

