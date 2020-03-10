Amazon is currently offering its third-generation Echo Dot bundled with Echo Auto for $59.99 shipped. Usually picking up both of the Alexa-enabled devices would run you $100, with today’s offer saving you 40% and matching the all-time low. This bundle is a great way to either kickstart or expand your Echo setup, with the Dot providing access to Amazon’s voice assistant at home. Throw in the Echo Auto that’s included in this deal, and you’ll be able to bring that same voice-enabled functionality to your car. The accessory plugs into your ride for streaming music, answering queries, and controlling smart home devices while commuting. Over 365,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Learn more in our announcement coverage and you can head below for more details, as well.

Now if you’re looking to upgrade an Alexa setup for less, consider adopting the Echo Flex instead. This smart home accessory is a great add-on to an existing smart home, bringing Alexa to a more compact design. The price is also slimmed down as well, as you’ll only have to pay $25 for the smart speaker.

Prefer Assistant for your smart home control over the Echo Auto deal? Earlier this morning we spotted a discount on the JBL Link View, which brings Google’s voice assistant to a display form-factor. Right now it’s down to $95, giving you chance to expand your setup for less. Find that and more in our smart home guide.

Echo Dot and Auto bundle:

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Heather Gray and Echo Auto. Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces. Improved speaker quality – Echo Auto deal. Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound. Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

