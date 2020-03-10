Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale offers up to 50% off new styles from $38

Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale starts today with up to 50% off new styles. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on jackets, jeans, vests, t-shirts, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The All-Mountain Stretch Jacket is on sale for $139, which is down from its original rate of $199. This jacket is waterproof, which is nice for spring weather and it has an attached hood to help keep you dry. It’s also very nice for outdoor activities with stretch material for added mobility. The inside material is sweat-wicking to help keep you comfortable as well as it has air vents. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!