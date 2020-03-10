JOBY’s HandyPod Smartphone Tripod is down to $30 following a 25% discount

Mar. 10th 2020

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the JOBY HandyPod Smartphone Tripod for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $40, taking advantage of today’s offer will save you 25%. This matches our previous mention for the all-time low, as well. Over at Amazon, you’ll find the tripod itself without the smartphone adapter going for $20, just for comparison sake. Doubling as a tripod and grip, HandyPod is a solid way to enhance an on-the-go photography setup, especially if your main camera is an iPhone. JOBY delivers on that by including an adjustable mount with HandyPod that can hold a wide range of different smartphones. With over 150 customers having left a review, that has amounted to a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.

If portability is a high priority for you, picking up the JOBY GripTight ONE Micro Stand may be a better buy than the featured smartphone tripod. It goes for a few dollars less than the featured HandyPod, and provides a more compact way to take better photos while out and about. You’ll lose out on the camera grip capabilities though with this affordable alternative.

For more gear from JOBY, the brand just recently launched a new suite of iPhone accessories aimed at enhancing your on-the-go photography and videography. Learn all about the new tripods, lights, and cases right here. Then once you’ve caught up on JOBY’s latest, be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

JOBY HandyPod Smartphone Tripod features:

Provide flexible mounting for your smartphone with this black Joby HandyPod kit. The included clamp with locking lever securely holds your device in place, and the rubber touch points ensure an ergonomic grip. This Joby HandyPod kit has a sturdy glass-filled composite construction for durability and delivers versatile functionality as a handheld support or desktop tripod.

