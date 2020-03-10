K-cup coffee pods from $9.50: Green Mountain, Donut Shop, more (Up to 45% off)

Amazon is now offering 32-packs of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Nantucket Medium Roast K-Cup Pods for $14.71 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. But an additional $5 discount will automatically be applied in the cart to drop your total down to $9.71. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, today’s deal is nearly 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Each Green Mountain coffee pod is made with 100% Arabica ground coffee and is completely free of artificial ingredients. This Fair Trade Certified blend is described as “full, hearty, and distinctively complex.” Amazon customers tend to agree having left this bundle with a 4+ star rating from over 4,300 reviewers. But we have even more coffee pod deals to browse through below.

Now if the option above is still too pricey for your needs, take a look at the 24-pack of Amazon’s Happy Belly French Roast Coffee Pods at under $9 Prime shipped. While you’re clearly forging the brand name here, Amazon’s coffee pods have solid ratings and will save you some cash. Although we have even more price drops from Green Mountain, The Original Donut Shop, and others below.

More Coffee Pod Deals:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupons where applicable on the deals below. Some prices are only reflected in the cart.

If you prefer your coffee on-the-go, check out this deal we spotted on Stanley’s Travel Mug French Press combo. Go score yourself a free month of MyPanera coffee and then hit up these deals on Mr. Coffee’s Burr Mill at $30 (25% off) and the Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker.

Green Mountain Nantucket Medium Roast:

New look, same great taste

Full, hearty, and distinctively complex

Medium roast, caffeinated coffee

Each K Cup pod is made with 100 percent Arabica ground coffee and no artificial ingredients

Fair Trade Certified blend that supports sustainable farming efforts

