NEOGEO Mini console with 40 games hits Amazon low at $65 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is offering the NEOGEO Mini console for $65 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. After dropping from $109 and fetching around $90 for most of last year, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and $2 below our previous mention. We did see it go for less via limited Black Friday/holiday sales in 2019, but today’s deal is the best we can find. Loaded with over 40 SNK titles (Metal Slug, King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, more), it sports a 3.5-inch LCD display with built-in arcade controls and an HDMI connection to hook it up to the big screen. A pair of external inputs add support for the NEOGEO mini gamepads as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 270 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it might be all about Mario today and this isn’t quite the SEGA Genesis Mini you were hoping for, you’ll definitely want to give today’s deal a closer look for the game room or just for the hit of nostalgia. Just keep in mind, as you might know from our launch coverage, the NEOGEO Mini does not ship with an HDMI cable. So if you’re looking to go big-screen with this thing, consider grabbing a 3-foot AmazonBasics model for just $6 or the 25-footer for $13.

NEOGEO Mini:

NEOGEO mini International selected 40 masterpieces from all the wonderful games on [NEOGEO] platform, including [the King of Fighters], [Fatal Fury] and [Metal Slug]

NEOGEO mini International is equipped with a 3.5 inch LCD screen. Its arcade machine body also includes a joystick controller and stereo speakers. You can enjoy the games without a separate TV

NEOGEO mini International is small enough to fit on your palm (dimension: W135 ｍｍ xD108mmxH162 ｍｍ ). With 390g overall weight and USB power supply, you can have fun anywhere with a portable power source

NEOGEO mini International has built-in instant save/load function. When pressing [START] and [SELECT] together, you can save the current game progress or load a previous profile in the menu

