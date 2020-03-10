NordVPN’s birthday is here with 3-years of VPN + up to 3-years more at $125.50

NordVPN is celebrating its birthday by giving you 3-years of its service for $3.49 per month, which comes out to right around $125.64 total. Normally around $12 per month, this is a match of the normal discount that we track at Nord when they put their service on sale. However, as part of the celebration, Nord is offering a bonus 1-month, 1-year, 2-year, or 3-year plan with every purchase; the prize is chosen at random. This means you could get up to 6-years of service for what you’d normally pay for 3-years when it goes on sale. NordVPN is my personal choice when I need to privatize my browsing to stay safe when in an airport or Starbucks. For those wondering what sets NordVPN apart from other providers, the company offers features like double encryption, no log retention, and the ability to connect six devices simultaneously. Learn more about the service here.

It might seem like a lot to decide to purchase a VPN for 3-years upfront (or even 6-years should you get the extra three), but when compared to what it would cost to purchase just a single year of the service, it’s a no-brainer. While Nord is $12 per month if you use its service with no commitment, purchasing 1-year upfront makes it around $85 per year. Compare that to the rate of around $42 per year with today’s lead deal (that could drop to as low as $21 per year if you get the big bonus there), it’s a no-brainer choice here.

More about NordVPN:

NordVPN protects your IP address, so your online activity is out of sight of your Internet service provider and any creepy snoopers. Secure up to 6 different devices at the same time! NordVPN apps are super easy to set up and use on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. With NordVPN, you can securely access censored content, favorite streaming websites and social media platforms wherever you are.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!