Ditch the empty calories, 12-packs of Quest Protein Chips now up to 40% off

Amazon is now offering 12-packs of the Quest Nutrition Protein Chips from $14.90 in the Cheddar & Sour Cream or BBQ flavors. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save and then clip the 30% on-page coupon. Just remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and a perfect time to stock up on high-protein snacks. Quest takes the empty calories out of this favorite junk food staple with up to 21-grams of protein, 0-grams of sugar, and just 130-calories per serving. These are “baked, never fried” chips that are entirely potato and gluten-free. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Now if the chip solution above isn’t going to work to quench your snack cravings, consider some protein bars instead. The 12-pack of Clif Energy Bars will provide your protein fix starting from under $12, just remember to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save.

For your main dose of protein, however, you’ll want to check out this solid deal on MyProtein’s popular Impact Whey. You scan score up to 11-pounds at more than 50% off right now.

Quest Nutrition Protein Chips:

Here’s a whole new reason to smile when you say cheese! This junk food favorite gets a quest remix.

With 21g of protein instead of empty carbs!

21g Protein, 3g Net Carbs, 0g Sugars, 1g Dietary Fiber, 130 Calories, 4g Fat

Baked – never fried; made with high-quality Whey and milk protein Isolates

All natural/ Gluten free/ potato free

Includes 12 Quest Cheddar & Sour Cream protein Chips

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!