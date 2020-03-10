Add Razer’s Seiren X Streaming Mic to your Twitch setup for $64 (Save 36%)

Mar. 10th 2020

0

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $63.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 36%, comes within $5 of our previous mention and is only $9 above the all-time low. Outfit your battlestation with Razer’s Seiren X USB Microphone and be ready to enhance your Twitch streams with clearer audio. Centered around a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response range, this microphone has a Zero Latency Monitoring mode which is said to remove echos from real-time streams. There’s also a built-in shock mount, super cardioid pickup pattern for reducing background noise, and USB connectivity. With over 585 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional details. 

If you’re in search of a more affordable option for upgrading your streaming or recording kit, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone will run you $48 at Amazon. It notably features the same USB design, but the lower-end price point does sacrifice a bit on audio fidelity. The $16 price difference also means you’ll miss out on the built-in shock mount and some of the more premium inclusions of the Seiren X. 

Or should you be interested in improving an existing piece of kit, dive into our recent guide on how you can make a gaming headset microphone sound better. We break down all the details on how a few free tips can improve the quality of your headset’s built-in microphone.

Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:

The Razer siren x is the microphone designed specially to elevate the quality of streams. The microphone strategically filters unwanted background noise and features a built-in shock mount to dampen vibrations. To ensure it fits your gaming setup perfectly and professionally, it’s constructed to be sleek and non-obstructive, allowing your audience to see more of you. It’s the microphone needed to propel your streaming journey to greater heights.

