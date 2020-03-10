Scotch-Brite makes an extra large surface lint roller that just dropped to $7

Amazon is now offering the Scotch-Brite Large Surface Lint Roller for $6.85 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $10.50, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model is currently on sale for $8 at Chewy and slightly over $7 at Walmart right now. Unlike the standard-sized model, the large option is designed to be as useful for removing dust and hair of your clothing as it is much larger messes on the floor and furniture. Along with the “ergonomic” handle, it ships with a 60-pack of roller sheets that “tear cleanly down to the last sheet” and will even work on “leaves, coins, sand, crumbs, and salt.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you’re getting a little bit more roller for your money, the large size might be overkill for some. The standard model sells for $4.25 with Subscribe & Save and is designed for lighter work like removing hair from your clothing. Although it will work on the furniture and the like, it won’t be quite as effective as the larger lead deal offer above.

But while we are talking furniture, the Design Within Reach semi-annual sale is full swing if you’re looking for some beautiful pieces worth keeping lint-free. And while you’re at it, check out the Logitech G x Herman Miller gaming furniture.

Scotch-Brite Large Surface Lint Roller:

50% Stickier roller for pickup beyond Lint and Hair

Great for large debris pick-up including leaves, coins, sand, crumbs, and salt

Handle ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand

Tears cleanly down to the last sheet

Great for use on clothing, furniture and more

