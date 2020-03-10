Sony’s high-end PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset hits new Amazon low of $91

- Mar. 10th 2020 12:14 pm ET

$91
0

Amazon is offering the PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset for $91.01 shipped. That’s around $28 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $5. This high-end gaming headset from Sony features 7.1 virtual surround and 3D audio technology. An aluminum band quickly conveys that this is Sony’s top-tier headset, and owners will be able to pair with PS4 and also use with PlayStation VR. A companion app from the PlayStation Store allows you to tune this headset with custom audio profiles created by the developers of many games. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Already have a pair of AirPods or other wireless headphones that you love? Avantree Leaf is $30 and allows you to easily pair standard Bluetooth headsets with PlayStation. I’ve been using one for months and love that I have yet another way to put my AirPods to use.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, check out my recent hands-on review of HomeSpot. This is very much like Avantree Leaf but connects flush against Switch thanks to USB-C connectivity. An included Type-A adapter is also in the box, allowing you to also use it when playing in docked mode.

PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset features:

  • 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound: Experience rich, highly positional virtual surround sound powered by revolutionary 3D audio technology
  • 3D Audio: In select PS4 games that fully support 3D audio, hear and feel an amazingly rich audio experience with surround sound emanating from all directions, including above and below you
  • Multi-device Compatibility: Connect wirelessly to your PS4 and personal computer. Connect to a PlayStation VR headset or mobile device with the included 3.5mm audio cable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$91
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Sony

Sony
playstation gaming headset

About the Author