Sony’s high-end PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset hits new Amazon low of $91

Amazon is offering the PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset for $91.01 shipped. That’s around $28 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $5. This high-end gaming headset from Sony features 7.1 virtual surround and 3D audio technology. An aluminum band quickly conveys that this is Sony’s top-tier headset, and owners will be able to pair with PS4 and also use with PlayStation VR. A companion app from the PlayStation Store allows you to tune this headset with custom audio profiles created by the developers of many games. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Already have a pair of AirPods or other wireless headphones that you love? Avantree Leaf is $30 and allows you to easily pair standard Bluetooth headsets with PlayStation. I’ve been using one for months and love that I have yet another way to put my AirPods to use.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, check out my recent hands-on review of HomeSpot. This is very much like Avantree Leaf but connects flush against Switch thanks to USB-C connectivity. An included Type-A adapter is also in the box, allowing you to also use it when playing in docked mode.

PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset features:

7.1 Virtual Surround Sound: Experience rich, highly positional virtual surround sound powered by revolutionary 3D audio technology

3D Audio: In select PS4 games that fully support 3D audio, hear and feel an amazingly rich audio experience with surround sound emanating from all directions, including above and below you

Multi-device Compatibility: Connect wirelessly to your PS4 and personal computer. Connect to a PlayStation VR headset or mobile device with the included 3.5mm audio cable

