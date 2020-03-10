Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse for $89.99 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer pockets you 25% in savings, comes within $7 of the all-time low, and is the second-best overall. With a wire-free experience centered around SteelSeries’ Quantum Wireless technology, the Rival 650 is said to offer lag-free performance. Each gaming session can last up to 24-hours before needing to recharge, and just 15-minutes of being plugged in will deliver 10-hours of action. There’s also RGB lighting, a customizable weight tuning system for adjusting the center of gravity, and more. With over 1,500 customers having left a review, shoppers have agreed upon a 4.1/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Those looking to add a little bit of flair into their gaming setup will find the AmazonBasics Gaming Mousepad to a be a notable option. At $29, it includes LED lighting and a slick surface to take full advantage of the Rival 110’s high-precision optical sensor. Alternatively, Amazon’s in-house mousepad also comes in a more basic design that’s perfect for budget-conscious setups at $7. In either case, both would make a great use of your savings.

For something outside of the SteelSeries brand, Razer also unveiled its newest gaming mouse, the Viper Mini. We were lucky enough to get a hands-on look, which details how its the brand’s lightest mouse yet. Check out our full hands-on review for all the details. If you’re looking to score a mouse for your battlestation at a discount, we spotted a few deals worth your time starting at $40.

SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

The Rival 650 Wireless gaming mouse features Quantum Wireless lag free performance paired with the world’s most advanced dual sensor system, TrueMove3+ for uncompromised freedom. With 24+ hour battery life, rapid charging and, custom center of gravity tuning with 256 weight configurations, the Rival 650 Wireless is a must have for competitive gaming.

