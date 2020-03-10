Target’s Spring Essentials Beauty Box offers 7 top brand’s items from $7 shipped

- Mar. 10th 2020 4:45 pm ET

Target has a new Spring Essentials Beauty Box for just $7 shipped with top brand’s including Nexus, Cetaphil, Thayers, and more. This box is great for spring travel plans and has everything you need to feel fresh including deodorant, facial mist, hair products, a cleanser, and more. It features seven items, which is great to try out new brands before you purchase the entire product. These items are also great for keeping in a gym bag or car to refresh during the day. Head below to find out what’s all inside the box.

Target Spring Essentials Beauty Box features:

  • Thayers Witch Hazel Alcohol Free Toner Facial Mist – Rose Petal -3 fl oz
  • Nexxus Therappe Ultimate Moisture Shampoo – 3 fl oz
  • Schmidt’s Rose & Black Pepper Natural Deodorant – 2.65 oz
  • Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Unscented Refreshing Dry Shampoo – 1.6 oz
  • OGX Refresh & Restore + Coconut Miracle Oil Dry Shampoo – 1.75 oz
  • Nexxus Humectress Ultimate Moisture Conditioner – 3 fl oz
  • Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser For use on Combination Skin Normal to Oily Skin Types – 1 fl oz

