Today’s best iOS and Mac app deals have now been collected for you below. We are becoming employees at the Aperture Science test lab, exploring 2D point-and click adventures, surviving the zombie apocalypse with turn-based combat, and designing our own flyers, among other things. Every day we scour Apple’s digital marketplaces to look for the best deals so you don’t have to. Today, you’ll find deals on titles like The Inner World 1 and 2, Bridge Constructor and Bridge Constructor Portal, Dead Age, Design & Flyer Creator Pro, and more. We have collated all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app price drops for you below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Countdown: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Bros. U, Captain Toad, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tahrir App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Locker Pro – Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Amount – Unit Converter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iPhone/Apple TV: Star Rover – Stargazing Guide: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Star Rover HD – Night Sky Map: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: LocalCast for Chromecast: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Watch: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Watch: 20 Watch Games – Classic Pack: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scalak: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nizo: $4 (Reg. $5)

Bridge Constructor Portal:

As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!