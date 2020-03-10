Stylishly take charge of cords with Twelve South CableSnap at $16.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the 3-pack of Twelve South CableSnap Organizers for $16.47 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Regularly up to $25, this deal shaves nearly 35% off and delivers a new Amazon low. Love it or hate it, wireless technology has yet to surpass corded electricity. This leaves us with loads of cables responsible for powering many of our favorite products. With CableSnap, you’ll be empowered to take charge of cords and prevent them from tangling while managing to keep them looking nice and tidy. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While it is certainly not as pretty, this $5 box of Alliance Rubber Bands is fully-capable of getting the job done. I’ve got these floating around my home right now and by far the most common use case has involved taming of power cords.

Another way to tame cables and small accessories is with Cocoon’s GRID-IT organizer which we spotted for $8. Regularly $15, this deal shaves more than 45% off, making it worth a look.

Twelve South CableSnap features:

Stay tangle free! Cablesnap keeps cords Coiled and organized while helping to prevent damage to your cables from kinks and frays

Crafted from genuine full-grain Leather with strong metal snaps for durability

Incorporated loop keeps CableSnap attached to your cable so you don’t lose it when not in use

