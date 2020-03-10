Today only, Woot offers the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi Bridge for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Regularly selling for $270, it just dropped to $210 at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you 45%, is $28 below the all-time low there, and the best we’ve seen to date. With six different ways to unlock your door, this deadbolt will allow tech savvy homeowners to enjoy smart home control and the like without forcing their significant other or roommates to. On top of Alexa and Assistant voice control, there’s a smartphone app, fingerprint sensor, keypad, and geofence unlocking. Of course, you can always use a traditional key if the need ever arrises. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 395 customers. Hit the jump for more.

Included in the lead deal is a Wi-Fi bridge that allows you to remotely monitor your deadbolt and unlock from anywhere. It also brings Alexa and Assistant support into the mix, as mentioned. But if you’re willing to forgo that functionality, you can grab the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt by itself for $129.99 Prime shipped. Down from $180 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you an extra $20 from the featured bundle and is the lowest to date.

From ecobee HomeKit thermostats and Assistant-enabled displays to Echo speaker bundles, we’re seeing plenty of discounts in our smart home guide that are worth a look.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt features:

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro is a secure and versatile smart deadbolt that offers 6-in-1 keyless entry to your home. The Bridge upgrade allows you to control the access to your door while you’re away from your home and monitor all activity remotely. Voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant. Works with IFTTT. Auto lock / unlock: Locks automatically as you leave and unlocks when you arrive. Share Ekey & Code: Grant access to your family, guests or service people via a code or an eKey for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time

