Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt drops to new low from $130 (Up to 45% off)

- Mar. 10th 2020 1:24 pm ET

0

Today only, Woot offers the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi Bridge for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Regularly selling for $270, it just dropped to $210 at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you 45%, is $28 below the all-time low there, and the best we’ve seen to date. With six different ways to unlock your door, this deadbolt will allow tech savvy homeowners to enjoy smart home control and the like without forcing their significant other or roommates to. On top of Alexa and Assistant voice control, there’s a smartphone app, fingerprint sensor, keypad, and geofence unlocking. Of course, you can always use a traditional key if the need ever arrises. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 395 customers. Hit the jump for more.

Included in the lead deal is a Wi-Fi bridge that allows you to remotely monitor your deadbolt and unlock from anywhere. It also brings Alexa and Assistant support into the mix, as mentioned. But if you’re willing to forgo that functionality, you can grab the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt by itself for $129.99 Prime shipped. Down from $180 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you an extra $20 from the featured bundle and is the lowest to date.

From ecobee HomeKit thermostats and Assistant-enabled displays to Echo speaker bundles, we’re seeing plenty of discounts in our smart home guide that are worth a look.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt features:

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro is a secure and versatile smart deadbolt that offers 6-in-1 keyless entry to your home. The Bridge upgrade allows you to control the access to your door while you’re away from your home and monitor all activity remotely. Voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant. Works with IFTTT. Auto lock / unlock: Locks automatically as you leave and unlocks when you arrive. Share Ekey & Code: Grant access to your family, guests or service people via a code or an eKey for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
woot

woot
ultraloq

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go