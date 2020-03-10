Xbox One S All-Digital Console + 3 games now down at $140 shipped (Reg. $200)

Trusted games AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console for $139.99 shipped. This is the standard version that ships with an Xbox Wireless Controller, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale that regularly sells for $200 direct from Microsoft these days. This bundle is currently listed at $199 via Amazon where refurbished models are starting from $157. Today’s deal is within $5 of a limited 2020 offer and the lowest total we can find. Ideal for the guest room or to tie you over until Xbox Series X hits later this year, this is one of the most affordable ways to access the Xbox One library of titles. Hit up our unboxing video for a closer look, this morning’s roundup for today’s best game deals, and head below for more details.
You have more than enough savings to pickup a matching white controller charger for your new console. But we also have this 3-in-1 vertical stand fan with a dual charger station for $16 right now (Reg. $30+).
That’s on top of gaming hard drives from Western Digital and you can take your consoles on-the-go with the GAEMS VANGUARD portable gaming environment at $250 (Reg. $300).
Here’s everything you need to know about today’s freebie launch of Call of Duty Warzone and all the latest specs for Xbox Series X.
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console:
- Go all digital with the Xbox One S all digital edition and enjoy disc free gaming
- If purchased through Xbox All Access: Enjoy low monthly payments for 24 months, no upfront cost, access to over 100 high-quality games and online multiplayer. Plus console upgrade option
- Bundle includes: Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming), wireless controller, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale
- Pick up where you left off on another Xbox One or Windows 10 PC with Xbox Play anywhere titles like Sea of thieves
