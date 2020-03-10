Xbox One S All-Digital Console + 3 games now down at $140 shipped (Reg. $200)

Trusted games AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console for $139.99 shipped. This is the standard version that ships with an Xbox Wireless Controller, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale that regularly sells for $200 direct from Microsoft these days. This bundle is currently listed at $199 via Amazon where refurbished models are starting from $157. Today’s deal is within $5 of a limited 2020 offer and the lowest total we can find. Ideal for the guest room or to tie you over until Xbox Series X hits later this year, this is one of the most affordable ways to access the Xbox One library of titles. Hit up our unboxing video for a closer look, this morning’s roundup for today’s best game deals, and head below for more details.

You have more than enough savings to pickup a matching white controller charger for your new console. But we also have this 3-in-1 vertical stand fan with a dual charger station for $16 right now (Reg. $30+).

That’s on top of gaming hard drives from Western Digital and you can take your consoles on-the-go with the GAEMS VANGUARD portable gaming environment at $250 (Reg. $300).

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s freebie launch of Call of Duty Warzone and all the latest specs for Xbox Series X.

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console:

Go all digital with the Xbox One S all digital edition and enjoy disc free gaming

If purchased through Xbox All Access: Enjoy low monthly payments for 24 months, no upfront cost, access to over 100 high-quality games and online multiplayer. Plus console upgrade option

Bundle includes: Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming), wireless controller, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale

Pick up where you left off on another Xbox One or Windows 10 PC with Xbox Play anywhere titles like Sea of thieves

