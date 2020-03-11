Amazon 1-day baby gear sale from $6: Bibs, blankets, swaddles, sleepers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off HALO and aden + anais baby products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid 4+ star ratings across the board. Whether it’s for your little one or as a gift, there are loads of notable deals on a wide range of products in today’s sale. You’ll find everything from swaddles, bibs, and blankets to car seat accessories, crib gear, bassinets, and much more. The deals start from just $6 and you’ll find all of our top picks below the fold.
Top Picks from Today’s Sale:
- Halo SleepSack Swaddle $16.50 (Reg. $22)
- aden + anais Classic Burpy Bib $16.49 (Reg. $22)
- HALO SleepSack Micro-Fleece Swaddle $16.50 (Reg. $21)
- 3-pack aden + anais Snap Bib $9.50 (Reg. $15)
- HALO Bassinest Swivel Sleeper $167 (Reg. $280)
- aden + anais Car Seat Canopy $15 (Reg. $20)
- aden + anais Classic Crib Sheet $10 (Reg. $14)
- aden + anais Swaddle Blanket $32 (Reg. $50)
- HALO Essentia Swivel Sleeper $173 (Reg. $230)
- And many more…
Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale as you’ll find different versions and styles of many of the products in there. We also have a nice deal running on the baby monitor-ready Annke 1080p pan/tilt cam at $21.50 camera (Reg. $50) and be sure to check out the new Bentley Centennial Stroller Trike.
aden + anais Snap Bib:
- PREMIUM QUALITY – 3 Pre-washed super soft 100% cotton muslin baby and toddler snap bib; 13 X 9″ (32.5cm x 23cm); lightweight and breathable
- COMFORTABLE AND SECURE – Keeps clothes and skin dry from spills; spit-ups; teething and drooling
- SUPER ABSORBANT – Ultra absorbent with 3 layers of soft muslin cotton; Catch and soak up liquid; dribbles; formula and messy food spills quickly
