These ASUS and Acer monitors can be nabbed at Amazon from $150

- Mar. 11th 2020 2:54 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 27-inch 1080p 144Hz FreeSync Monitor for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50+ off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate and support for FreeSync, this monitor is a great option for those looking to upgrade their gaming setup. While they won’t sound as good as dedicated audio hardware, dual 2-watt internal speakers pave the way for a simplistic setup when standard sound will get the job done. When it comes to inputs, owners will find DisplayPort alongside two HDMI ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

If the monitor you’ve chosen is VESA-mount ready, I highly-recommend placing your new display on the wall. VIVO’s $15 Full Motion Mount keeps expense low while still being ready to uphold displays weighing 44-pounds.

Acer Nitro 27-inch Monitor features:

  • 27 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology
  • 1ms VRB and Refresh Rate: 144Hz
  • 2 speakers, 2 watts per speaker

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Acer

Acer
monitor

About the Author