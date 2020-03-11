These ASUS and Acer monitors can be nabbed at Amazon from $150

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 27-inch 1080p 144Hz FreeSync Monitor for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50+ off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate and support for FreeSync, this monitor is a great option for those looking to upgrade their gaming setup. While they won’t sound as good as dedicated audio hardware, dual 2-watt internal speakers pave the way for a simplistic setup when standard sound will get the job done. When it comes to inputs, owners will find DisplayPort alongside two HDMI ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

If the monitor you’ve chosen is VESA-mount ready, I highly-recommend placing your new display on the wall. VIVO’s $15 Full Motion Mount keeps expense low while still being ready to uphold displays weighing 44-pounds.

Acer Nitro 27-inch Monitor features:

27 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology

1ms VRB and Refresh Rate: 144Hz

2 speakers, 2 watts per speaker

