Backcountry’s Big Brand Sale takes extra 20% off: The North Face, Marmot, more

Backcountry’s Big Brand Sale offers an extra 20% off The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s North Face Jester Jacket is on sale for $76 and originally was priced at $149. This jacket is lightweight for spring outings and it’s waterproof. I also love that it’s highly packable, which is great for traveling or storing away when not in use. Its large zippered pockets are great for storing essentials and it has a fashionable chest logo. You can choose from several color options and be sure to pair it with the North Face Heavyweight Fleece Pants. Originally the pants were priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $45. Find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry’s Big Brand Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Primo Puff Jacket $448 (Orig. $799)
- The North Face Campshire Full Zip $60 (Orig. $129)
- The North Face Heavyweight Fleece Pants $45 (Orig. $70)
- The North Face Jester Jacket $76 (Orig. $149)
- Mountain Hardwear Keele Pullover Jacket $70 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- The North Face Gotham II Jacket $100 (Orig. $230)
- Mountain Hardwear Super Down Jacket $165 (Orig. $275)
- The North Face Furry Fleece Pullover $40 (Orig. $89)
- The North Face Holladown Jacket $120 (Orig. $199)
- Burton Ellmore Pullover Jacket $36 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
