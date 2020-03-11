Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Backcountry’s Big Brand Sale, Sperry, Levi’s, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Backcountry’s Big Brand Sale takes extra 20% off: The North Face, Marmot, more
- New Balance shoes for the entire family up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Foot Locker offers 20% off orders of $50 or more with code GET20 at checkout
- Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 75% off select jackets from top brands
- Moosejaw 96-House Flash Sale offers an extra 15% off top outerwear brands with code DINGDONG
Casual and Formalwear |
- Sperry’s Flash Sale takes extra 30% off sale styles: Boat shoes, sneakers, more
- Levi’s Friends and Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- J.Crew Factory’s Getaway Essentials Event takes up to 50% off swimwear, more
- H&M is offering up to 50% off hundreds of new markdowns for spring
- Banana Republic offers 40% off all regular priced items with code BRSPRING
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon 1-day baby gear sale from $6: Bibs, blankets, swaddles, sleepers, more
- Cuisinart’s modern 12-Cup Coffee Maker is 50% off for today only: $50 shipped
- Score a new Nutri Ninja FreshVac Blender at $60 shipped (Reg. up to $130)
- Get your waffle on for $20 with Bella’s Belgian Flip Maker (Reg. up to $50)
- Kickstart a home office with Monoprice standing desk converters from $90
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel