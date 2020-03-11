Save up to 64% on Deadpool and Cable graphic novels from $1 at ComiXology

ComiXology is back with its latest batch of discounted graphic novels and single issue releases, this time taking up to 64% off Marvel Cable titles. Prices start at $1, and for those that love Deadpool (and let’s face it, who doesn’t), one standout is on Cable & Deadpool Vol. 1: If Looks Could Kill at $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer saves you 64% and matches the best price we’ve seen on a digital copy. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. This novel brings much of the hilarity and action from the second film staring the merc with a mouth but with an added twist. This time Wade Wilson and Nathan Summers are in a bit of a bind, as the two anti-heroes are literally stuck together. Head below for other notable Cable comics on sale.

Other notable comics include:

Today’s Cable sale follows up some previous collections of discounted novels at ComiXology, including 80% off Robin titles, War Of The Realms reads at 67% off, and more from $1.

If these sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Deadpool If Looks Could Kill synopsis:

Collects Cable & Deadpool (2004) #1-6. Wade Wilson and Nathan Summers are back, and this time they’re stuck with each other! Can two grown men armed to the teeth with deadly genetic weaponry live together without driving each other crazy?!

