Cuisinart’s modern 12-Cup Coffee Maker is 50% off for today only: $50 shipped

Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker (DCC-4000) for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100 at Best Buy, this model is currently on sale for a slightly bloated $110 at Willams Sonoma and down at $90 on Amazon. Today’s deal is about 50% off the regular price, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. With an almost Technivorm-like look to it, this model is one of the more modern-looking form-factors in Cuisinart’s coffee maker lineup. Along with the tapered 12-cup glass carafe, it features brew strength settings, keep warm function, auto-shut off, built-in water filtration, programmable cup sizes, brew pause, and a digital display to control it all. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if the modern aesthetics and feature-set on today’s lead deal are overkill for your needs, a simple new drip brewer might be in order here. Cuisinart’s 450BK 4-Cup Coffeemaker with a stainless steel carafe goes for $32 and carries even better ratings at 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. But you could just as easily opt for this Black+Decker 12-cup model to achieve the same capacity as today’s featured offer at $26 from Amazon. Again, it certainly won’t look as impressive on the countertop, but it will get the coffee brewed much the same.

Although we have several deals running right now to help you with your caffeine fix. Those include Stanley’s Travel Mug French Press combo and the Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker. But we also have Mr. Coffee’s Burr Mill at $30 shipped (25% off) and a free month of MyPanera coffee as well.

And don’t forget about our hands-on video reviews for the Breville Barista Pro and the Wacaco Pipamoka coffee machines.

Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

Brew your favorite beverage just how you like it with this Cuisinart programmable coffeemaker. The tapered glass carafe holds up to 12 cups of coffee, and the strength control lets you pick regular or bold flavors. Listen for the ready alert tone or adjust the keep warm temperature control on this Cuisinart programmable coffeemaker.

