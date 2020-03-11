Amazon offers its Echo Flex Speaker bundled with two Philips Hue Dimmable White Bluetooth Smart LED Bulbs for $34.99 shipped. Typically picking up the Alexa speaker and two white Hue lights would run you $55 separately right now. Today’s offer saves you 36%, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and matches our previous mention from a few months ago. Echo Flex delivers a familiar Alexa experience in a compact design that’s perfect for placing just about anywhere around your home thanks to a plug-in design. Today’s bundle also includes two of the new Philips Hue dimmable bulbs with Bluetooth, meaning they’ll be able to integrate into the speaker without extra hardware. Or if you already have a Hue setup, the bulbs will pair over Zigbee as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

At the $35 price point, you’ll be hard pressed to find as solid of a value on the featured smart home bundle. If you don’t need the Alexa speaker, you could just grab a two of the dimmable white Philips Hue Bulbs on their own and mark out for less. But even picking up the Echo Flex with two light bulbs from a no-name brand is more costly than the discounted bundle.

Speaking of Alexa bundles, we’re still seeing the a notable discount on Echo Dot and Auto at $60. This package will give you a smart speaker for both the car and your home, providing two new ways to summon Amazon’s voice assistant.

Echo Flex Alexa speaker features:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home. Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out. Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.

