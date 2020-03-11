elago’s nifty AirPods case includes a carabiner for $7 Prime shipped

elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its AirPods Hang Case in Black for $6.99 shipped. Regularly $13 direct, you’d typically pay $10 at Amazon with today’s deal representing the second-best we’ve tracked. This case adds an extra layer of protection to your AirPods while the nifty carabiner lets you attach them to keychains or book bags. Made from soft silicone to resist scratches and bumps. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 1,900 Amazon reviewers.

Looking to secure your AirPods even further? Try grabbing a pair of ear hooks. These silicone hooks go around your AirPods for an extra layer of security. These hooks are both afforable and they have solid ratings, as well.

While we’re talking earbuds, don’t miss this deal today on Powerbeats3 at $70. That’s a new Amazon all-time low and as much as 30% off the regular going rate. Get all the details right here.

Elago AirPods Hang Case features:

DESIGN AND FUNCTION : By eliminating unnecessary elements and colorful decorations, we focused on providing great protection with minimal bulk. Durable carabiner is included with case to provide the ability to safely attach your AirPods case to carrying bags, travel carriers, pants, etc.

SPECIAL PROTECTIVE MATERIAL : The case is made from flexible, shock-resistant silicone material to protect your Airpods case from scratches and external impacts.

DETAILED DESIGN : The Airpods hang case was specifically designed for Airpods, so it does not get in the way of charging capabilities. Hang case adds protection you can feel and great grip. (Compatibility not guaranteed with charging cable except for Apple genuine lightning cable and Elago Lightning cable.)

