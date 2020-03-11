J.Crew Factory’s Getaway Essentials Event takes up to 50% off swimwear, more

J.Crew Factory offers up to 50% off getaway essentials including swimwear, shorts, dresses, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. If you’re heading on spring break the men’s 9-inch Gramercy Tech Shorts are a must-have. They are currently marked down to $35 and originally were priced at $60. These shorts are great for everyday wear and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. You can choose from six versatile color options and the shorts feature three large pockets for storing essentials. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Rickrack Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit is on sale for $40, which is 50% off the original rate. This swimsuit is very trendy for this season and it will also pair nicely with shorts. It also has a flattering ruffle detail and it’s available in a few color options.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

