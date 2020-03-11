Jackery Inc via Amazon currently offers its HSL 290 Portable Power Station for $249.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $300, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, beats previous price cuts by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 292Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports an AC outlet alongside dual 2.4A USB slots and a car cigarette lighter-style port. With warmer weather just around the corner for many, having Jackery’s power station on-hand will ensure you’re ready for everything from camping trips to sports tailgates and more. It’s more than capable for powering various appliances or keeping your smartphone and other devices topped off. With over 190 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating. Check out our hands-on review of other Jackery power stations for a better idea of what to expect. More details below.

Don’t need as beefy of a mobile power setup? Consider grabbing Jackery’s Explorer 160 Power Station instead. Going this route notably drops the price down to $150, while also cutting power output to 160Wh. A similar array of outlets ensure that you’ll be able to keep a similar roster of devices powered up. Notably, this model also comes equipped with a USB-C port. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 855 customers.

For more ways to keep your devices powered up while out and about, swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup. And while you’re at it, checking out our Green Deals guide is a smart idea, as well.

Jackery HSL 290 Portable Power Station features:

The HLS 290 is a Honda Official Licensed Product by Jackery. Providing outdoor enthusiasts with on-the-go power, this portable battery charger lets you charge your AC or USB-compatible devices when you need them most. The portable design offers absolute convenience, so you can take this power charger on your next camping trip, backyard barbecue, tailgate party, movie under the stars, or spur-of-the-moment adventure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!