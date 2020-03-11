Levi’s Friends and Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide + free shipping

Levi’s is having its Friends and Family Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide with code FRIEND at checkout. Elevate your spring look with deals on new jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Better yet, customers receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s 541 Athletic Fit Taper Jeans are on sale for $42 and originally were priced at $70. These jeans were designed for an athletic build and it’s infused with stretch for added comfort. This style is available in several color options and it has a trendy hem that can easily be rolled. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Levi’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below or shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

