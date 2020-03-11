Save 30% on Monoprice’s 800W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker on sale for $50

Amazon is currently offering the Monoprice 800W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Down from $70, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $9, and is the best we’ve seen in months. With the ability to heat 4-gallons of water at a time thanks to its 800W of power, this Sous Vide cooker can prepare everything from smaller dishes to main course meals. It can handle all kinds of cuisine like chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more thanks to its unique immersion cooker technology. Over 160 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. More below.

A perfect way to leverage some of your savings would be to grab this T-fal 12-quart pot for $15 at Amazon. It’ll have you well on your way for preparing meals if you don’t already have a pot large enough for taking advantage of the Sous Vide cooker. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,600 customers.

Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker features:

Cook food to perfection using the Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker. Sous Vide cooking is one of the hottest new trends in food preparation. Food is sealed into a plastic bag, which is then placed in a bath of water, which is then heated and circulated by the cooker. The result is food that is juicier and more tender, with all the nutrients, which are often lost from ordinary cooking methods. The LED screen makes it easy to set the cooking temperature and time so you can cook your favorite foods to perfection.

