Score a new Nutri Ninja FreshVac Blender at $60 shipped (Reg. up to $130)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Nutri Ninja with FreshVac Blender (BL580) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this model hovers around the $80 range at Amazon where it has never dropped below $60. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Along with the 1100-watt blender itself, this model ships with a FreshVac pump that “eliminates oxygen from beverages” to enhance “their texture, flavor and color.” This Nutri Ninja is more than capable of purees and juices as well as your daily smoothies and other meal preparations. The 24-ounce blending jar is included along with Auto-iQ technology that combines pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns. Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

Ninja’s Personal Blender with a pair of on-the-go cups will save you a bit more cash compared to today’s lead deal. But the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender system is half the price of today’s Nutri Ninja and carries stellar ratings at 4+ stars from nearly 8,800 happy Amazon customers. It’s not quite as powerful, nor does it come with the FreshVac pump, but it will whip your smoothies and gauc up with no problems.

Nutri Ninja with FreshVac Blender:

Boost nutrition with this Nutri Ninja blender. Its FreshVac pump eliminates oxygen from beverages, enhancing their texture, flavor and color, and the Auto-iQ technology combines pulsing, blending and pausing patterns for dazzling results every time. This Nutri Ninja blender preserves freshness so you can store and enjoy smoothies up to eight hours.

